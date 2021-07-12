Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $386.55 Million

Brokerages forecast that Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) will post sales of $386.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Air Transport Services Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $380.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $392.80 million. Air Transport Services Group reported sales of $377.79 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Air Transport Services Group will report full year sales of $1.66 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $1.84 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Air Transport Services Group.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The transportation company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.07). Air Transport Services Group had a positive return on equity of 14.62% and a negative net margin of 4.05%. The firm had revenue of $376.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $379.50 million.

ATSG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Air Transport Services Group in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.43 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Air Transport Services Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.69.

NASDAQ:ATSG traded up $0.32 on Wednesday, hitting $23.24. 13,941 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 504,244. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.03. Air Transport Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $21.42 and a fifty-two week high of $32.43.

In other news, Director Joseph C. Hete sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total value of $278,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 490,086 shares in the company, valued at $13,668,498.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 415.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 125,485 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,892,000 after acquiring an additional 101,141 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Air Transport Services Group in the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Air Transport Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $408,000. Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in Air Transport Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $981,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 245.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,881 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 14,132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.55% of the company’s stock.

About Air Transport Services Group

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the aircraft leasing and air cargo transportation services in the United States and internationally. It offers contracted airline operations, aircraft modification and maintenance services, ground services, and other support services.

