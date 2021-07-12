Aktiengesellschaft Bayer Buys 750,000 Shares of Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:IPSC) Stock

Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:IPSC) major shareholder Aktiengesellschaft Bayer purchased 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $15,000,000.00. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of Century Therapeutics stock traded down $0.75 during trading on Monday, hitting $26.86. 1,514 shares of the stock were exchanged.

About Century Therapeutics

Century Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops transformative allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. The company's lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma.

