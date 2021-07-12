Akzo Nobel (AKZOY) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS: AKZOY) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

7/7/2021 – Akzo Nobel was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “AkzoNobel is a leading global paints and coatings company and a major producer of specialty chemicals. Their portfolio includes brands such as Dulux, Sikkens, International, Interpon and Eka. “

7/2/2021 – Akzo Nobel had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

7/2/2021 – Akzo Nobel was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $46.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “AkzoNobel is a leading global paints and coatings company and a major producer of specialty chemicals. Their portfolio includes brands such as Dulux, Sikkens, International, Interpon and Eka. “

7/1/2021 – Akzo Nobel was upgraded by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/30/2021 – Akzo Nobel was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “AkzoNobel is a leading global paints and coatings company and a major producer of specialty chemicals. Their portfolio includes brands such as Dulux, Sikkens, International, Interpon and Eka. “

6/23/2021 – Akzo Nobel was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $48.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “AkzoNobel is a leading global paints and coatings company and a major producer of specialty chemicals. Their portfolio includes brands such as Dulux, Sikkens, International, Interpon and Eka. “

6/22/2021 – Akzo Nobel was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “AkzoNobel is a leading global paints and coatings company and a major producer of specialty chemicals. Their portfolio includes brands such as Dulux, Sikkens, International, Interpon and Eka. “

6/22/2021 – Akzo Nobel had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc.

6/9/2021 – Akzo Nobel was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $48.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “AkzoNobel is a leading global paints and coatings company and a major producer of specialty chemicals. Their portfolio includes brands such as Dulux, Sikkens, International, Interpon and Eka. “

5/18/2021 – Akzo Nobel had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Shares of AKZOY traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $41.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,814. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.12. Akzo Nobel has a 52-week low of $30.34 and a 52-week high of $44.14. The company has a market cap of $24.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Get Akzo Nobel alerts:

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter. Akzo Nobel had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 13.90%. Research analysts expect that Akzo Nobel will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

Akzo Nobel N.V. operates as a paints and coatings company worldwide. It offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; and a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry, as well as specialty coatings for metal, wood and other building materials.

Featured Story: 52- Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Akzo Nobel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akzo Nobel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.