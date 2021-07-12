Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) Research Coverage Started at Barclays

Research analysts at Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Alarm.com in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Imperial Capital raised shares of Alarm.com from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research increased their target price on shares of Alarm.com to $107.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Alarm.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.61.

ALRM opened at $86.87 on Monday. Alarm.com has a twelve month low of $52.35 and a twelve month high of $108.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 8.22 and a current ratio of 8.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 52.65, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.14.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. Alarm.com had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The company had revenue of $172.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Alarm.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alarm.com will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 30,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.75, for a total transaction of $2,605,342.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 240,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,632,822. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel Ramos sold 1,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total transaction of $132,106.17. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,790 shares in the company, valued at $3,646,257.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 147,562 shares of company stock worth $12,396,254 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALRM. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Alarm.com by 323,590.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 297,795 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,327,000 after purchasing an additional 297,703 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alarm.com by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 12,785 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 4,785 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Alarm.com by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 132,208 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,678,000 after purchasing an additional 9,405 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Alarm.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $414,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Alarm.com during the fourth quarter worth about $2,456,000. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

