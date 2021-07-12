Alector, Inc. (NYSE:ALEC) Insider Robert King Sells 60,000 Shares

Alector, Inc. (NYSE:ALEC) insider Robert King sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total transaction of $1,868,400.00.

Shares of ALEC stock traded up $0.49 on Monday, hitting $37.40. The stock had a trading volume of 6,328 shares.

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

