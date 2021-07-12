Alector, Inc. (NYSE:ALEC) Insider Robert Paul Sells 59,749 Shares

Alector, Inc. (NYSE:ALEC) insider Robert Paul sold 59,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $2,270,462.00.

Shares of ALEC traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $36.81. 14,316 shares of the company traded hands.

Alector Company Profile

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

