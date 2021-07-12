Alexandra K. Nolan Purchases 10,000 Shares of Norwood Financial Corp. (NYSE:NWFL) Stock

Norwood Financial Corp. (NYSE:NWFL) Director Alexandra K. Nolan bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.59 per share, with a total value of $255,900.00.

NYSE:NWFL traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $25.72. 17,510 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,941. Norwood Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $22.85 and a 12-month high of $30.47.

Get Norwood Financial alerts:

About Norwood Financial

Norwood Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Wayne Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest bearing transaction accounts, and statement savings and money market accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

See Also: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Norwood Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwood Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.