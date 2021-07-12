Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) PT Raised to $210.00 at JMP Securities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) had its price objective lifted by JMP Securities from $200.00 to $210.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. JMP Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.21% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.67.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $190.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $181.63. The firm has a market cap of $28.11 billion, a PE ratio of 33.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.73. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a twelve month low of $150.08 and a twelve month high of $193.99.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($1.81). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 39.49% and a return on equity of 5.90%. The business had revenue of $479.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Terezia C. Nemeth sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.03, for a total transaction of $180,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,191,278.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.33, for a total value of $2,704,950.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 339,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,239,527.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,865 shares of company stock valued at $6,268,947. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 77.3% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the first quarter worth $25,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the first quarter worth $36,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 87.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.