Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $32.88 Billion

Brokerages expect Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to announce $32.88 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Alibaba Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $34.09 billion and the lowest is $31.27 billion. Alibaba Group posted sales of $21.76 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alibaba Group will report full year sales of $142.96 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $137.49 billion to $145.91 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $173.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $162.96 billion to $183.78 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Alibaba Group.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85. The business had revenue of $187.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $9.20 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. HSBC lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $288.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $407.00 price objective (down previously from $421.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Alibaba Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.30.

BABA stock opened at $205.94 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $216.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $557.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.36, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.80. Alibaba Group has a 12 month low of $198.26 and a 12 month high of $319.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Firestone Capital Management grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 416.7% during the 1st quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 32.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

