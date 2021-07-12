Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) Research Coverage Started at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $790.00 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ALGN. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Align Technology from $655.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Align Technology from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Align Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $683.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Align Technology from $700.00 to $735.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Align Technology from $693.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $650.20.

Align Technology stock opened at $627.19 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $49.63 billion, a PE ratio of 109.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.69. Align Technology has a 52-week low of $267.63 and a 52-week high of $647.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $594.50.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.47. Align Technology had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 16.27%. The firm had revenue of $894.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Align Technology will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $621.73, for a total value of $3,108,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,295,543.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Emory Wright sold 5,533 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $595.00, for a total value of $3,292,135.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,396 shares of company stock valued at $16,521,757. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Align Technology by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,567 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Align Technology by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 374,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $203,020,000 after purchasing an additional 103,291 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Align Technology by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 153,955 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $83,371,000 after purchasing an additional 25,316 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in Align Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $7,210,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Align Technology by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 538,243 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $291,475,000 after purchasing an additional 100,492 shares during the period. 84.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

