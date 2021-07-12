Alset EHome International Inc. (NYSE:AEI) CEO Heng Fai Ambrose Chan Acquires 518,348 Shares of Stock

Alset EHome International Inc. (NYSE:AEI) CEO Heng Fai Ambrose Chan bought 518,348 shares of Alset EHome International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.93 per share, for a total transaction of $2,555,455.64.
Shares of NYSE AEI traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.90. The stock had a trading volume of 7,689,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,293,227. Alset EHome International Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.40 and a twelve month high of $29.49.
Alset EHome International Company Profile
