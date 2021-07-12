Alset EHome International Inc. (NYSE:AEI) CEO Heng Fai Ambrose Chan Acquires 518,348 Shares of Stock

Alset EHome International Inc. (NYSE:AEI) CEO Heng Fai Ambrose Chan bought 518,348 shares of Alset EHome International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.93 per share, for a total transaction of $2,555,455.64.

Shares of NYSE AEI traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.90. The stock had a trading volume of 7,689,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,293,227. Alset EHome International Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.40 and a twelve month high of $29.49.

Alset EHome International Company Profile

Alset EHome International Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in property development, digital transformation technology, and biohealth activities in the United States, Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia, and South Korea. The company engages in the land development, home building, sales and rental, and property management businesses.

