Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Rating Reiterated by Rosenblatt Securities

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on AYX. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Alteryx from $148.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. cut their target price on Alteryx from $148.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Alteryx from $95.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. TheStreet cut Alteryx from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Truist Securities cut their price objective on Alteryx from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.36.

Shares of NYSE AYX traded down $3.84 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $79.83. The company had a trading volume of 72,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,336,612. The company has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of -105.04 and a beta of 0.73. Alteryx has a one year low of $73.32 and a one year high of $181.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 4.13.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $118.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.08 million. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 2.24% and a negative net margin of 9.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alteryx will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Christopher M. Lal sold 640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.02, for a total value of $55,692.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dean Stoecker sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.03, for a total value of $577,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,854 shares of company stock valued at $1,965,835. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Regal Wealth Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alteryx in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Alteryx in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alteryx by 1,009.5% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Alteryx by 49.7% in the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 178.6% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its analytic process automation software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

