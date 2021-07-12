Amalgamated Bank Has $108.88 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 461,809 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 21,799 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 4.1% of Amalgamated Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $108,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter worth about $67,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Newfound Research LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 77.8% in the first quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 336 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 19.2% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $277.94 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $256.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.79. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $196.25 and a 1-year high of $280.69.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.02% and a return on equity of 43.75%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 38.89%.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 87,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,048,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total transaction of $2,002,160.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 694,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,833,537.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,899,849. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush lifted their target price on Microsoft from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Microsoft from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Microsoft from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.83.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

