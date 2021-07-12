AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) Shares Acquired by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) by 176.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 216 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 138 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AMERCO were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UHAL. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of AMERCO by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 79 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AMERCO during the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AMERCO by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of AMERCO during the 1st quarter worth $172,000. Finally, Burney Co. acquired a new position in AMERCO in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. 34.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UHAL stock opened at $584.00 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $577.64. AMERCO has a twelve month low of $289.95 and a twelve month high of $657.86. The firm has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The transportation company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.07 by ($1.31). AMERCO had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $999.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.21) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, major shareholder Grove Holdings Lp Willow bought 81,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $551.76 per share, with a total value of $45,139,485.60. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 7,562,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,172,896,875.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 42.60% of the company’s stock.

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

