AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its stake in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) by 85.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 878 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,170 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in AMERCO were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AMERCO in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in AMERCO by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 79 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in AMERCO in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AMERCO by 40.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of AMERCO in the first quarter worth $172,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.33% of the company’s stock.

Get AMERCO alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Grove Holdings Lp Willow acquired 81,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $551.76 per share, with a total value of $45,139,485.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,562,884 shares in the company, valued at $4,172,896,875.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 42.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:UHAL opened at $584.00 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $577.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. AMERCO has a 52 week low of $289.95 and a 52 week high of $657.86.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The transportation company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.07 by ($1.31). The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $999.16 million. AMERCO had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 13.45%. The business’s revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.21) EPS.

About AMERCO

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

Further Reading: What are the most popular ETFs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UHAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL).

Receive News & Ratings for AMERCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMERCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.