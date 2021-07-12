American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Sold by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lessened its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 49.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 413 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geier Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Geier Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 5,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AEP opened at $85.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.46. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.80 and a twelve month high of $94.21. The stock has a market cap of $42.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.27.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.02). American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

In other news, EVP Charles R. Patton sold 1,507 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total transaction of $133,203.73. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,605 shares in the company, valued at $2,351,615.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.73, for a total transaction of $177,933.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 102,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,716,344.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,502 shares of company stock valued at $2,334,826. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

AEP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.00.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

