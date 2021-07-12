American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.33.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. raised their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $21.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

NYSE:AEL opened at $30.93 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.51. American Equity Investment Life has a 52 week low of $19.06 and a 52 week high of $34.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.23.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.16). American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 5.56%. The firm had revenue of $497.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.14 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Equity Investment Life will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert L. Howe sold 6,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $184,351.43. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,115,705. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Ted Morris Johnson sold 31,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.91, for a total transaction of $1,001,335.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 82,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,624,086.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 41,723 shares of company stock valued at $1,321,179. 1.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in American Equity Investment Life by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 99,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,141,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in American Equity Investment Life during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in American Equity Investment Life during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Equity Investment Life during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.43% of the company’s stock.

American Equity Investment Life Company Profile

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

