American Express (NYSE:AXP) EVP Scott Kessler Sells 32,813 Shares

American Express (NYSE:AXP) EVP Scott Kessler sold 32,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total transaction of $1,555,336.20.

AXP stock traded up $1.66 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $173.60. The company had a trading volume of 3,139,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,403,655. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $162.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.29. American Express has a 1 year low of $89.11 and a 1 year high of $174.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $1.13. American Express had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 14.29%. The business had revenue of $9.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. American Express’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Express will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 32.21%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 208 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in American Express in the first quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AXP shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on American Express from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. DZ Bank cut American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of American Express from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $158.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of American Express from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.16.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

