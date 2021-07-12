American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $86.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “American States Water has a strong utility customer base, which is increasing steadily. The company's subsidiary ASUS has long-term contracts with 11 military bases, which assure a steady flow of revenues. Also, it is investing regularly to upgrade its infrastructure. The utility has ample liquidity to meet near-term obligations. It also boosts shareholder value by increasing dividends. The company’s shares have outperformed the industry in the past six months. However, the company depends on California for generating a significant chunk of earnings and this excessive reliance might affect financial performance. Also, the utility operates in a highly-regulated environment. Failure to comply with the rules might induce huge penalties. Moreover, its aging pipelines heighten the possibility of breakage and could result in contamination.”

Get American States Water alerts:

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on American States Water from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of American States Water stock opened at $82.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. American States Water has a twelve month low of $69.25 and a twelve month high of $83.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.40 and a beta of 0.04.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. American States Water had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 18.46%. The firm had revenue of $117.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. American States Water’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American States Water will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. American States Water’s payout ratio is 57.51%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AWR. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American States Water by 264.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American States Water by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American States Water by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of American States Water by 758.9% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American States Water during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Institutional investors own 69.42% of the company’s stock.

American States Water Company Profile

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

Featured Story: What is the significance of the death cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American States Water (AWR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American States Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American States Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.