American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.32 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) will announce earnings of $2.32 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for American Tower’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.34 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.30. American Tower posted earnings per share of $2.07 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that American Tower will report full-year earnings of $9.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.25 to $9.66. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $10.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.59 to $10.70. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover American Tower.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a return on equity of 44.78% and a net margin of 23.40%.

AMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of American Tower from $296.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of American Tower from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $278.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.83.

Shares of AMT stock opened at $278.45 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $260.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. American Tower has a 12-month low of $197.50 and a 12-month high of $280.21. The company has a market capitalization of $126.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. American Tower’s payout ratio is 60.19%.

In related news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.87, for a total transaction of $27,287.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Amit Sharma sold 40,276 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total transaction of $10,007,780.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 259,622 shares in the company, valued at $64,510,874.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,566 shares of company stock worth $15,067,189 over the last ninety days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Augustine Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 16,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,873,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 6,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

