America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. reduced its position in America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) by 25.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,725 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.08% of America’s Car-Mart worth $762,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 142,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,869 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of America’s Car-Mart during the 1st quarter worth $274,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 23,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. 76.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens upped their price target on shares of America’s Car-Mart from $154.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 27th.

NASDAQ:CRMT opened at $142.10 on Monday. America’s Car-Mart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.48 and a fifty-two week high of $177.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $149.20. The firm has a market cap of $939.14 million, a PE ratio of 9.52, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.44.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported $6.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $3.39. America’s Car-Mart had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 28.94%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. will post 13.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Leonard L. Walthall sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.37, for a total value of $685,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 11.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About America’s Car-Mart

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of December 17, 2020, it operated 151 dealerships in the South-Central United States. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is based in Rogers, Arkansas.

