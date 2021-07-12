Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $44.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.73% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Americold Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates temperature-controlled warehouses. The company operates primarily in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Argentina and Canada. Americold Realty Trust is based in Atlanta, Georgia. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet lowered Americold Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. KeyCorp started coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

NYSE:COLD traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $39.38. 1,317,513 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,845,250. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.43. Americold Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $32.94 and a 12-month high of $41.29. The stock has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -787.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.20). Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a negative return on equity of 0.46%. The company had revenue of $634.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total transaction of $195,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,464.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James R. Heistand sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.80, for a total value of $1,134,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 53,839 shares of company stock worth $2,043,720 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hilton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Americold Realty Trust by 1.2% during the first quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 25,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. boosted its position in Americold Realty Trust by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 6,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Americold Realty Trust by 4.5% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in Americold Realty Trust by 47.1% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC boosted its position in Americold Realty Trust by 14.3% during the first quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

