Ameriprise Financial Inc. Acquires 283,829 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,925,701 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 283,829 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $522,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in NIKE by 2.2% during the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 141,259 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $18,772,000 after acquiring an additional 3,108 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in NIKE by 9.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,039,248 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,663,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649,988 shares during the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. increased its position in NIKE by 55.6% during the first quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 9,641 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 3,445 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. increased its position in NIKE by 12.4% during the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 24,020 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC increased its position in NIKE by 26.9% during the first quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 15,333 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 3,252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.64% of the company’s stock.

NIKE stock opened at $161.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.11 and a 12 month high of $161.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $138.88. The stock has a market cap of $254.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.22, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.86.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The business had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.51) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.90%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NKE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $176.00 price objective on shares of NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.88.

In other news, Director John G. Connors sold 66,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.50, for a total transaction of $10,527,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,246,983. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total value of $430,377.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,882.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 214,727 shares of company stock worth $32,524,172. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

