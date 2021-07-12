Ameriprise Financial Inc. Boosts Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,467,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,104,188 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $610,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MRVL. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Marvell Technology from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Marvell Technology in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Summit Insights upgraded Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Marvell Technology from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Marvell Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.91.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.57, for a total value of $1,071,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total value of $535,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 73,571 shares of company stock worth $3,604,736. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $57.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.38. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.53 and a 52 week high of $58.95. The company has a market cap of $46.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.69, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.10.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.25% and a negative net margin of 8.13%. The company had revenue of $832.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $803.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.38%.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

