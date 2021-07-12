Ameriprise Financial Inc. Raises Stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 43.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,233,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,873,040 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 3.41% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical worth $470,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BMRN. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth about $353,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $996,000 after acquiring an additional 2,930 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 189.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 26,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,329,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMRN opened at $83.62 on Monday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.35 and a twelve month high of $131.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.09. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $15.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60, a PEG ratio of 25.32 and a beta of 0.58.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 43.11% and a return on equity of 2.77%. The company had revenue of $486.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.44 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, EVP George Eric Davis sold 2,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.58, for a total value of $215,582.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,662,037.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.34, for a total value of $793,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 312,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,793,591.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 62,672 shares of company stock worth $4,916,443. 1.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BMRN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $141.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.62 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.51.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

