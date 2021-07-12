Ameriprise Financial Inc. Reduces Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lowered its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 4.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 583,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,735 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $396,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EQIX. Camden National Bank raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 1,519.0% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 6,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,567,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 37,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,439 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Equinix in the fourth quarter worth $417,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 6,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,466,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinix alerts:

EQIX stock opened at $820.32 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 179.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $768.34. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $586.73 and a fifty-two week high of $839.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($4.29). The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 6.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a $2.87 dividend. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 46.37%.

In related news, Director Gary Hromadko sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $796.00, for a total value of $7,960,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 158,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,975,756. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 5,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $795.42, for a total transaction of $4,017,666.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,011,627.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,501 shares of company stock valued at $13,019,508 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Equinix from $856.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Equinix from $861.00 to $895.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Equinix from $830.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Equinix from $850.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $825.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $864.48.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.