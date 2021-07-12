Ameriprise Financial Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,736,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131,023 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 2.02% of Dollar Tree worth $542,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the first quarter worth approximately $293,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 2,467.5% in the first quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,887,000 after buying an additional 74,617 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 27.5% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 3.6% in the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 71,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,223,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 35.4% during the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 40,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,611,000 after purchasing an additional 10,531 shares in the last quarter. 90.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DLTR. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $117.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, lowered their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dollar Tree presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.40.

In other Dollar Tree news, insider Richard L. Mcneely sold 7,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.16, for a total transaction of $772,356.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 497 shares in the company, valued at $50,276.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider David A. Jacobs sold 3,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total transaction of $446,095.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,388,096.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 37,153 shares of company stock worth $4,156,620 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLTR opened at $99.51 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.96. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.41 and a fifty-two week high of $120.37. The company has a market capitalization of $23.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.00, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.20. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The company had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. Dollar Tree’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

