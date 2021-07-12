Ameriprise Financial Inc. Trims Stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. reduced its position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 4.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,989,558 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 85,245 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Square were worth $451,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Square during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its position in shares of Square by 156.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Square during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Square during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Square by 41.9% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. 62.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Square alerts:

In other news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 4,104 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.38, for a total value of $953,687.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 125,337 shares in the company, valued at $29,125,812.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.81, for a total transaction of $2,128,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 405,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,274,450.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,063,985 shares of company stock valued at $245,745,401 in the last ninety days. 15.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Square from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Oddo Bhf assumed coverage on shares of Square in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Square from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Square from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Square from $245.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $253.37.

SQ opened at $241.89 on Monday. Square, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $111.14 and a fifty-two week high of $283.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $225.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.15 billion, a PE ratio of 636.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 2.41.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.45. Square had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 266.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.