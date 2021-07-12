Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:FOLD) CEO Sells $225,720.00 in Stock

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:FOLD) CEO John F. Crowley sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.26, for a total transaction of $225,720.00.
NYSE:FOLD traded down $0.42 on Monday, reaching $9.20. 1,475,951 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,284,333. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.68 and a 12 month high of $25.39.
Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile
Recommended Story: What is Blockchain?
Receive News & Ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amicus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.