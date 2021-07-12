Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:FOLD) CEO Sells $225,720.00 in Stock

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:FOLD) CEO John F. Crowley sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.26, for a total transaction of $225,720.00.

NYSE:FOLD traded down $0.42 on Monday, reaching $9.20. 1,475,951 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,284,333. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.68 and a 12 month high of $25.39.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for people living with rare metabolic diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data; gene therapies for Fabry and Pompe diseases, as well as for various types of Batten diseases; enzyme replacement therapies for Pompe diseases; and CDKL5 deficiency disorder product candidates.

