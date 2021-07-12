Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC is an integrated specialty pharmaceutical company. It focused on developing, manufacturing and distributing generic, brand and biosimilar products. The company operates primarily in North America, Asia and Europe. Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC, formerly known as Impax Laboratories Inc., is based in New Jersey, United States. “

Get Amneal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AMRX. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.13.

Shares of AMRX stock opened at $4.70 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.49. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.45 and a 52 week high of $7.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.54, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.17, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.24.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 0.87% and a positive return on equity of 48.85%. The firm had revenue of $493.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMRX. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 137,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 5,252 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 6,775 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 161,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 7,290 shares during the period. 33.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. The company operates in three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

Read More: What is a death cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amneal Pharmaceuticals (AMRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.