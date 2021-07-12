Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Acquired by Hemenway Trust Co LLC

Hemenway Trust Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 93.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,129 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,199 shares during the quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $1,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of APH. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amphenol during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amphenol during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Amphenol by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Amphenol by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 408 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its stake in Amphenol by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 428 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on APH shares. lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amphenol presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.95.

In other news, SVP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.10, for a total value of $9,915,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,915,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 144,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.22, for a total transaction of $9,823,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 253,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,317,374.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 769,133 shares of company stock valued at $51,217,363 over the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:APH traded up $0.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $70.54. 41,174 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,675,126. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Amphenol Co. has a 12 month low of $47.08 and a 12 month high of $70.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.61. The stock has a market cap of $42.16 billion, a PE ratio of 33.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.24.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 24.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 31.02%.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

Featured Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.