Analysts Anticipate Copart, Inc. (NYSE:CPRT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.89 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. (NYSE:CPRT) will post $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Copart’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.85 and the highest is $1.02. Copart reported earnings of $0.69 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, September 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Copart will report full-year earnings of $3.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.53 to $3.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $3.98. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Copart.

NYSE CPRT traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $139.15. 923,476 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,098,771. Copart has a 1 year low of $80.85 and a 1 year high of $140.66.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Liaw sold 15,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.29, for a total transaction of $2,155,290.06.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Brazil, the Republic of Ireland, Germany, Finland, the United Arab Emirates, Oman, Bahrain, and Spain. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the internet through its virtual bidding third generation internet auction-style sales technology to vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individuals.

