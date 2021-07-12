Analysts Anticipate Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ:CRKN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ:CRKN) to post earnings per share of ($0.08) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Crown ElectroKinetics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.11) and the highest is ($0.04). The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Crown ElectroKinetics will report full-year earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to $0.05. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.75 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Crown ElectroKinetics.

Get Crown ElectroKinetics alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crown ElectroKinetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Crown ElectroKinetics in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Crown ElectroKinetics in a research note on Friday, April 16th.

Shares of Crown ElectroKinetics stock opened at $3.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $58.79 million and a PE ratio of -1.35. Crown ElectroKinetics has a 12-month low of $3.15 and a 12-month high of $6.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.11.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Crown ElectroKinetics during the 1st quarter worth about $2,370,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown ElectroKinetics during the 1st quarter worth about $371,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown ElectroKinetics during the 1st quarter worth about $313,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown ElectroKinetics during the 1st quarter worth about $275,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Crown ElectroKinetics during the 1st quarter worth about $109,000. 6.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crown ElectroKinetics Company Profile

Crown Electrokinetics Corp. focuses on commercializing electrokinetic technology for use in the smart glass market. It offers electrokinetic film technology for smart or dynamic glass. The company was formerly known as 3D Nanocolor Corp. and changed its name to Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. in October 2017.

Featured Story: 52- Week Highs



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Crown ElectroKinetics (CRKN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Crown ElectroKinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown ElectroKinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.