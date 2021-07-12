Analysts Anticipate Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $22.37 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) will post $22.37 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Enanta Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $25.95 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $16.54 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $18.65 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $100.66 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $81.66 million to $115.91 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $106.62 million, with estimates ranging from $62.86 million to $128.38 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Enanta Pharmaceuticals.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.15). Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 12.21% and a negative net margin of 78.57%. The firm had revenue of $20.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 27.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enanta Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.88.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENTA. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 158.8% in the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,356,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,088,000 after acquiring an additional 832,000 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 171.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 644,914 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,807,000 after purchasing an additional 407,185 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,729,571 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $183,943,000 after purchasing an additional 323,571 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $6,483,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $5,620,000. 95.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ENTA stock opened at $43.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.68. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $40.32 and a fifty-two week high of $56.97.

About Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus.

