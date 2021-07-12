Analysts Anticipate Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $94.82 Million

Brokerages forecast that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) will report sales of $94.82 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Lantheus’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $94.64 million and the highest is $95.00 million. Lantheus posted sales of $66.01 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 43.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Lantheus will report full year sales of $397.25 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $396.90 million to $397.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $477.15 million, with estimates ranging from $474.60 million to $479.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Lantheus.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.06. Lantheus had a negative net margin of 2.29% and a positive return on equity of 2.87%. The firm had revenue of $92.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LNTH. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Lantheus from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

In related news, insider Etienne Montagut sold 7,435 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total transaction of $182,901.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 87,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,157,887.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael P. Duffy sold 7,500 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total transaction of $163,125.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 109,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,381,016. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Lantheus by 4.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,734,292 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $229,391,000 after buying an additional 442,990 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its stake in Lantheus by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 5,200,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $70,148,000 after buying an additional 364,000 shares in the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC lifted its stake in Lantheus by 3.5% in the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 2,547,202 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,434,000 after buying an additional 85,852 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Lantheus by 67.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,434,842 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,660,000 after buying an additional 579,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Lantheus by 10.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,175,074 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,111,000 after buying an additional 110,116 shares in the last quarter. 90.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lantheus stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.38. The company had a trading volume of 13,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,744. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Lantheus has a 52 week low of $10.52 and a 52 week high of $28.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -152.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.33.

About Lantheus

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; and RELISTOR for opioid-induced constipation.

