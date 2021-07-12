Analysts Anticipate OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) to Announce $1.47 EPS

Equities research analysts expect OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) to announce $1.47 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for OSI Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.49. OSI Systems reported earnings of $1.22 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OSI Systems will report full-year earnings of $5.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.25 to $5.28. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.42 to $5.68. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for OSI Systems.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $283.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.51 million. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 5.69%. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on OSIS shares. Roth Capital increased their price objective on OSI Systems from $108.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on OSI Systems from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.80.

In other OSI Systems news, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.03, for a total transaction of $2,400,750.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 172,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,568,824.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OSIS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in OSI Systems during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in OSI Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of OSI Systems in the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 7.2% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of OSI Systems in the first quarter valued at about $223,000. 93.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ OSIS traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $99.93. 4,270 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,267. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.03. OSI Systems has a twelve month low of $66.11 and a twelve month high of $102.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.45.

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates through three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

