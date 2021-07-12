Analysts Anticipate Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) to Post $0.37 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) to announce $0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Patterson Companies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.43 and the lowest is $0.30. Patterson Companies posted earnings of $0.33 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Patterson Companies will report full year earnings of $2.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.97 to $2.05. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.14 to $2.25. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Patterson Companies.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 22nd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 20.29% and a net margin of 2.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PDCO. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Patterson Companies from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Patterson Companies from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Patterson Companies from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDCO traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $30.50. 15,531 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 895,941. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.60. Patterson Companies has a fifty-two week low of $22.15 and a fifty-two week high of $37.37.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is presently 54.45%.

In other news, VP Les B. Korsh sold 4,577 shares of Patterson Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total value of $163,307.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 5,828 shares of company stock valued at $205,144 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Patterson Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Patterson Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Patterson Companies by 391.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Patterson Companies by 89.5% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Patterson Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; technology solutions, such as practice management software and e-commerce solutions; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

