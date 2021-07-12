Analysts Anticipate Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $24.14 Million

Analysts forecast that Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) will report $24.14 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Redwood Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $27.00 million and the lowest is $19.43 million. Redwood Trust reported sales of $27.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 10.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.
On average, analysts expect that Redwood Trust will report full year sales of $100.45 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $82.45 million to $109.90 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $125.68 million, with estimates ranging from $111.64 million to $140.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Redwood Trust.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RWT shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Redwood Trust from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Redwood Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Redwood Trust from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Redwood Trust from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised Redwood Trust from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.13.
Shares of NYSE:RWT traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,136,325. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.67, a quick ratio of 6.60 and a current ratio of 6.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.54. Redwood Trust has a 1 year low of $5.93 and a 1 year high of $12.71.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 23rd were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 22nd. This is an increase from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,800.00%.
Redwood Trust Company Profile
Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, and Third-Party Investments. The Residential Lending segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.
