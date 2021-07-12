Analysts Anticipate Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $24.14 Million

Analysts forecast that Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) will report $24.14 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Redwood Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $27.00 million and the lowest is $19.43 million. Redwood Trust reported sales of $27.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 10.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Redwood Trust will report full year sales of $100.45 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $82.45 million to $109.90 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $125.68 million, with estimates ranging from $111.64 million to $140.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Redwood Trust.

Get Redwood Trust alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RWT shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Redwood Trust from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Redwood Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Redwood Trust from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Redwood Trust from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised Redwood Trust from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.13.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RWT. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $183,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Redwood Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $439,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Redwood Trust by 66.8% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 26,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 10,801 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 787.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 603,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,294,000 after acquiring an additional 535,045 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Redwood Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. 72.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RWT traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,136,325. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.67, a quick ratio of 6.60 and a current ratio of 6.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.54. Redwood Trust has a 1 year low of $5.93 and a 1 year high of $12.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 23rd were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 22nd. This is an increase from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,800.00%.

Redwood Trust Company Profile

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, and Third-Party Investments. The Residential Lending segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Redwood Trust (RWT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Redwood Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redwood Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.