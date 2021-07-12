Analysts Expect Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $180,000.00

Brokerages expect Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) to report $180,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Anterix’s earnings. Anterix posted sales of $260,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Anterix will report full year sales of $5.02 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.56 million to $9.55 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $26.50 million, with estimates ranging from $7.60 million to $41.95 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Anterix.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.07. Anterix had a negative return on equity of 24.37% and a negative net margin of 5,910.31%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ATEX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Anterix from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Anterix from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. TheStreet raised Anterix from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Anterix in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

In other news, Chairman Morgan E. Obrien sold 1,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total value of $64,757.14. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 78,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,824,071.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy Gray sold 5,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total value of $255,372.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,568 shares in the company, valued at $3,465,847.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,131 shares of company stock worth $1,588,859 over the last three months. 4.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Anterix by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Anterix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Anterix by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 25,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Anterix by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Anterix by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 75,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

ATEX stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.74. 1,158 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,988. Anterix has a twelve month low of $27.26 and a twelve month high of $64.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.75 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.74.

Anterix Company Profile

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies, and solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with nationwide coverage throughout the United States, Alaska, Hawaii, and Puerto Rico.

