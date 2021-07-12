Analysts Expect Applied Materials, Inc. (NYSE:AMAT) to Post $1.76 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Applied Materials, Inc. (NYSE:AMAT) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.76 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Applied Materials’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.79 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.75. Applied Materials reported earnings per share of $1.06 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Applied Materials will report full-year earnings of $6.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.45 to $6.61. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $7.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.95 to $7.86. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Applied Materials.

NYSE AMAT traded up $1.90 during trading on Monday, reaching $136.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,373,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,184,635. Applied Materials has a one year low of $54.15 and a one year high of $146.00.

In related news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $24,500,000.00. Also, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 102,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.28, for a total value of $14,436,495.36.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

