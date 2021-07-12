Analysts Expect Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $6.99 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) to announce sales of $6.99 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Capital One Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $7.28 billion and the lowest is $6.78 billion. Capital One Financial posted sales of $6.56 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capital One Financial will report full year sales of $28.80 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $27.93 billion to $29.66 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $30.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $29.32 billion to $32.69 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Capital One Financial.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.17 by $2.86. The business had revenue of $7.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 23.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($3.02) EPS.

COF has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $169.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on Capital One Financial in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.33.

NYSE:COF opened at $160.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $72.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $157.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. Capital One Financial has a 1-year low of $57.87 and a 1-year high of $168.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is presently 27.63%.

In other news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 31,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total value of $4,307,543.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,936,536.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 16,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.93, for a total value of $2,465,191.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,856 shares in the company, valued at $8,353,852.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,248 shares of company stock worth $14,196,884 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

