Analysts Expect Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $83.89 Million

Equities analysts expect that Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) will report $83.89 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Everbridge’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $83.70 million to $84.10 million. Everbridge reported sales of $65.38 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 28.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Everbridge will report full-year sales of $356.59 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $343.09 million to $359.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $443.99 million, with estimates ranging from $416.11 million to $456.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Everbridge.

Get Everbridge alerts:

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.29. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 30.50% and a negative return on equity of 13.18%. The business had revenue of $82.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Everbridge’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis.

EVBG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Everbridge in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Everbridge in a report on Monday, March 29th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.78.

NASDAQ:EVBG traded down $1.50 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $138.50. The company had a trading volume of 264,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,956. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.30 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $123.66. Everbridge has a twelve month low of $100.17 and a twelve month high of $178.98.

In related news, Director Bruns H. Grayson sold 723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.88, for a total transaction of $85,950.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,377,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 1,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total transaction of $130,920.07. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,334 shares in the company, valued at $2,513,613.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,323 shares of company stock worth $2,012,351. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in Everbridge during the first quarter worth about $1,615,000. Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in Everbridge by 29.6% in the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 175,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,206,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Everbridge by 47.7% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 4,481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in Everbridge by 858.8% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 13,644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 12,221 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in Everbridge by 119.9% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 4,281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 25,785 shares during the period.

About Everbridge

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

See Also: Trading Halts

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Everbridge (EVBG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Everbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.