Analysts Expect Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $14.18 Million

Analysts expect Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) to report sales of $14.18 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Gladstone Capital’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $14.38 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $13.98 million. Gladstone Capital posted sales of $11.73 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gladstone Capital will report full-year sales of $54.31 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $53.98 million to $54.64 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $59.33 million, with estimates ranging from $59.29 million to $59.38 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Gladstone Capital.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The investment management company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20. Gladstone Capital had a net margin of 110.80% and a return on equity of 10.17%. The company had revenue of $12.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.19 million.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Gladstone Capital in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Gladstone Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of GLAD stock opened at $11.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $387.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.46. Gladstone Capital has a 52-week low of $6.79 and a 52-week high of $11.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.27.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. Gladstone Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.30%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLAD. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Capital by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 227,270 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after buying an additional 113,635 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Gladstone Capital by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 607,030 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,022,000 after purchasing an additional 98,338 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Capital in the 4th quarter worth $804,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gladstone Capital by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 224,291 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 39,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Capital in the 1st quarter worth $369,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.67% of the company’s stock.

About Gladstone Capital

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a private equity and a venture capital fund specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, debt investments in senior loans, second lien loans, senior subordinated loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

