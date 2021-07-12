Analysts Expect T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $19.35 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) to post $19.35 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for T-Mobile US’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $19.73 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $18.83 billion. T-Mobile US reported sales of $17.67 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that T-Mobile US will report full-year sales of $79.95 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $78.82 billion to $81.72 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $82.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $79.67 billion to $85.92 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow T-Mobile US.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $19.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.99 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 77.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TMUS. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on T-Mobile US from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, April 12th. Redburn Partners began coverage on T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. HSBC raised their target price on T-Mobile US from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. T-Mobile US presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.52.

In other news, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 15,970 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total value of $2,325,072.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,011 shares in the company, valued at $7,281,101.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.33, for a total value of $1,443,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 180,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,997,008.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 139,047 shares of company stock valued at $19,429,106 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.9% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,976 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in T-Mobile US by 4.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,206 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its position in T-Mobile US by 1.9% during the first quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 5,025 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in T-Mobile US by 9.3% during the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its position in T-Mobile US by 48.5% during the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 306 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $146.01 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $141.89. The company has a market capitalization of $182.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. T-Mobile US has a 52-week low of $103.43 and a 52-week high of $148.70.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

