Analysts Expect Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $67.14 Million

Equities analysts expect that Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) will report $67.14 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Univest Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $67.34 million and the lowest is $66.95 million. Univest Financial reported sales of $61.52 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Univest Financial will report full-year sales of $268.07 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $265.40 million to $270.75 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $272.46 million, with estimates ranging from $269.16 million to $275.76 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Univest Financial.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $68.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.44 million. Univest Financial had a net margin of 27.45% and a return on equity of 11.68%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Univest Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

In related news, Director K Leon Moyer sold 2,500 shares of Univest Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.76, for a total value of $71,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $217,250. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Univest Financial by 7.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,967,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,846,000 after purchasing an additional 199,843 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 0.5% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,922,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,956,000 after acquiring an additional 8,662 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 10.1% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 742,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,242,000 after acquiring an additional 68,327 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 7.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 518,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,825,000 after acquiring an additional 36,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 0.6% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 213,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:UVSP traded up $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,874. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.94. Univest Financial has a 12 month low of $13.77 and a 12 month high of $30.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $770.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.09.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Univest Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.78%.

About Univest Financial

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment provides a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking, and equipment lease financing services for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.

