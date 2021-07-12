Analysts Expect UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) to Post -$1.24 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) will post earnings of ($1.24) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for UroGen Pharma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.36) to ($1.05). UroGen Pharma posted earnings per share of ($1.44) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UroGen Pharma will report full year earnings of ($4.79) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.30) to ($4.19). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($3.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.83) to ($2.77). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover UroGen Pharma.

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.09. UroGen Pharma had a negative return on equity of 106.99% and a negative net margin of 604.78%. The business had revenue of $7.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 million.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their target price on UroGen Pharma from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

In other news, CFO Molly Henderson bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.85 per share, for a total transaction of $39,625.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,625. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of UroGen Pharma by 85.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of UroGen Pharma by 96.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of UroGen Pharma by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of UroGen Pharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of UroGen Pharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. Institutional investors own 68.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of URGN opened at $14.95 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.15. UroGen Pharma has a 52-week low of $14.66 and a 52-week high of $28.20. The firm has a market cap of $312.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 1.20.

UroGen Pharma Company Profile

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization novel solutions for specialty cancers and urologic diseases. It offers RTGel, a polymeric biocompatible and reverse thermal gelation hydrogel to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs; and Jelmyto for pyelocalyceal solution.

