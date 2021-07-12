Analysts Set Alstom SA (EPA:ALO) Target Price at €51.00

Alstom SA (EPA:ALO) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €50.56 ($59.48).

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on Alstom in a report on Monday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a €47.00 ($55.29) price objective on Alstom in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective on Alstom in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. UBS Group set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on Alstom in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective on Alstom in a report on Tuesday, July 6th.

Shares of EPA ALO traded up €0.30 ($0.35) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching €37.83 ($44.51). The company had a trading volume of 1,785,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,618. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €44.33. Alstom has a 1-year low of €25.65 ($30.18) and a 1-year high of €37.37 ($43.96).

Alstom SA offers solutions for rail transport industry in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers rolling stock solutions for electric buses, tramways, tram-trains and LRVs, metros, suburban trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives; and asset optimization, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

