Analysts Set Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) Price Target at $17.25

Shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.25.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on ABR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arbor Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,375,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,504,000 after purchasing an additional 54,661 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,008,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,037,000 after purchasing an additional 373,475 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 902,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,792,000 after purchasing an additional 54,516 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 899,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,299,000 after purchasing an additional 53,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 819,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,036,000 after buying an additional 211,434 shares during the last quarter. 42.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.15. Arbor Realty Trust had a net margin of 86.52% and a return on equity of 19.57%. Research analysts expect that Arbor Realty Trust will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.34 dividend. This is a boost from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.51%.
Arbor Realty Trust Company Profile
Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.
See Also: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Arbor Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbor Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.