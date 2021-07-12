Analysts Set Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) Price Target at $17.25

Shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.25.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ABR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arbor Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

Get Arbor Realty Trust alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,375,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,504,000 after purchasing an additional 54,661 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,008,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,037,000 after purchasing an additional 373,475 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 902,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,792,000 after purchasing an additional 54,516 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 899,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,299,000 after purchasing an additional 53,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 819,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,036,000 after buying an additional 211,434 shares during the last quarter. 42.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arbor Realty Trust stock opened at $18.11 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 22.03 and a current ratio of 22.03. Arbor Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $7.40 and a 1-year high of $19.49.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.15. Arbor Realty Trust had a net margin of 86.52% and a return on equity of 19.57%. Research analysts expect that Arbor Realty Trust will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.34 dividend. This is a boost from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.51%.

Arbor Realty Trust Company Profile

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

See Also: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Arbor Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbor Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.