Analysts Set Entain Plc (LON:ENT) Target Price at GBX 1,923.60

Shares of Entain Plc (LON:ENT) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,923.60 ($25.13).

ENT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Entain from GBX 2,090 ($27.31) to GBX 2,108 ($27.54) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Entain from GBX 1,500 ($19.60) to GBX 1,850 ($24.17) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Entain from GBX 1,852 ($24.20) to GBX 1,850 ($24.17) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. Numis Securities reiterated a “top pick” rating and issued a GBX 2,080 ($27.18) target price on shares of Entain in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a report on Thursday.

Get Entain alerts:

Entain stock opened at GBX 1,850.77 ($24.18) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £10.84 billion and a PE ratio of 190.82. Entain has a 52-week low of GBX 1,012 ($13.22) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,900 ($24.82). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,715.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.96, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Entain PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sports-betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Online, UK Retail, European Retail, and Other segments. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the Bwin brand; online and multi-channel betting services under the Ladbrokes brand; street and online betting under the Coral brand; sports betting, casinos, games, and poker under the Sportingbet brand; online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo brand; peer-to-peer sports betting exchange under the Betdaq brand; Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brand.

Featured Story: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Entain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.