Analysts Set Equitable Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) PT at $158.33

Shares of Equitable Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $158.33.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EQGPF shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Equitable Group from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Equitable Group from C$155.00 to C$157.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Equitable Group from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Equitable Group from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Equitable Group from $155.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of EQGPF stock remained flat at $$109.02 during trading on Wednesday. Equitable Group has a 52 week low of $62.64 and a 52 week high of $119.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.16.

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

